Eddie Howe has praised the off-field impact of 17-year-old Sean Neave after he was fast-tracked into the Newcastle United first-team squad.

Neave has bolstered Newcastle’s striking options on the training ground for the past couple of months and has regularly featured on the bench, though is yet to get on the pitch. The teenager’s involvement in the matchday squad for the 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool last month means he joins an exclusive club of having more major trophy medals than he does senior appearances.

But that could well change before the end of the season as Neave has remained part of Newcastle’s first-team squad heading into the final run of games in the Premier League.

While training with the first team and being named on the bench, Neave has also been able to make an impact at academy level with 11 goals in 11 league appearances for the Under-18s and Under-21s this season.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has been keen to keep Neave around the first team in recent months after he was first drafted into the squad in Anthony Gordon’s absence. Gordon’s subsequent suspension and injury have kept Neave in and around the squad though the England winger is pushing to return to action.

Neave is capable of playing out wide or through the middle, though his age and physical frame mean he’s been preferred as a winger option similar to Gordon.

Assessing Neave’s impact on the training ground, Howe said: “We have used him in various roles but what I will say is he is a goalscorer. We find in training and practice games he will pop up with a goal which is a great skill to have!”

“He’s doing very well. He’s very young and I need reminding of that sometimes because he is competing on an even field technically.”

“Physically, he has a lot of growth to come, he has to fill out his body. He has to become stronger. It is probably now about finding him a set position.”

Sean Neave nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Month

Neave enjoyed a very good March with Newcastle United’s Under-21 side, scoring twice and registering two assists - form which has earned him a spot on Eddie Howe’s first-team bench in recent weeks. Neave was even named in the club’s matchday squad for their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool - although he is yet to make a senior appearance.

A strike from the penalty spot against Middlesbrough helped Newcastle U21’s on their way to a 2-0 win before Neave was involved in all three of his team’s goals, scoring one and assisting two, as they defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2.

Neave will face competition from Middlesbrough's Shea Connor, Tottenham Hotspur duo Jaden Williams and Reiss Denny, Nicholas Michalski of Blackburn Rovers, Hindolo Mustapha of Crystal Palace, Arsenal's Michal Rosiak and Stoke City’s Emre Tezgel to be named Premier League 2 player of the month for March. The winner of the award will be named on Friday morning.