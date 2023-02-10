Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe drops new Allan Saint-Maximin hint

Saint-Maximin made his first Premier League start in more than five months against West Ham United last weekend. However, the winger – who suffered an early-season hamstring injury – struggled to make an impression in the final third of the pitch.

Howe has Anthony Gordon, signed from Everton for £45million last month, pushing for his first start ahead of Saturdays game at the Vitality Stadium after coming off the bench

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

United’s head coach was asked how far Saint-Maximin is off the level he showed against champions Manchester City at St James’s Park last August – and he hinted at another start in the absence of the suspended Bruno Guimaraes.

"I think Maxi’s someone who performs with a consistent run of games, but I would say that would be the case for all players,” said Howe. “So I think he has a window and an opportunity to impress.

"I thought there were some aspects of his game that were in a really good place last week.

"I thought, most importantly, he tried to give his all for the team. I don’t think there was any lack of effort from him. I thought West Ham managed him well in the game.

"Teams will always look at him as a big threat, and probably produce game plans on keeping him quiet. It’s up to us and him to try and find a solution those game plans.