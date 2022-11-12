The 28-year-old missed the midweek Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace with a calf problem, but could “possibly” be available for this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Chelsea , according to Howe.

"This season’s been difficult, because of the performances of the players in the squad have really produced that competition for places. I think I always say I’d embrace that challenge, if I was Ryan, because that will get the best out of him. So it’s a real challenge for places, not just for Ryan, but the other wingers as well.”