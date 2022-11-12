Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe issues Ryan Fraser update
Eddie Howe’s addressed Ryan Fraser’s situation at Newcastle United after a “difficult” start to the season.
Fraser has played just 311 mintues of Premier League football for the third-placed club by injuries and the form of the club’s other wingers.
The 28-year-old missed the midweek Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace with a calf problem, but could “possibly” be available for this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Chelsea, according to Howe.
Asked about Fraser’s future, United’s head coach said: “He’s an integral part of the squad. I think he contributed hugely last season.
"This season’s been difficult, because of the performances of the players in the squad have really produced that competition for places. I think I always say I’d embrace that challenge, if I was Ryan, because that will get the best out of him. So it’s a real challenge for places, not just for Ryan, but the other wingers as well.”