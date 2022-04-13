Newcastle’s victory over Wolves was hard-earned but it was a deserved win for the Magpies.

The three-points increased the gap to the bottom three to ten points and although they haven’t yet reached the magical 40-point mark just yet, safety is very much in their sights.

A win at home against Leicester would be United’s first triumph over the Foxes at St James’s Park since 2014 and would be a huge step towards sealing their Premier League status.

The win against Wolves has thrown up a few selection headaches for Howe, especially following Ryan Fraser limping off midway through the first-half.

Joe Willock also missed their last outing through injury - but will he be fit enough to return to the starting XI?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side that Howe could select to face Leicester:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka had very little to do against Wolves last time out and will hope to make it back-to-back clean sheets against Leicester after shipping five against Spurs.

2. RB: Emil Krafth Krafth arguably put in his strongest performance during his time at Newcastle against Wolves. He was superb in defence and in attack but will need to be on his game against some tricky Foxes wingers.

3. CB: Fabian Schar Every game Schar seems to get better and better and once again he put in a solid display at St James's Park on Friday night - he's easily one of the first names on Howe's team sheet at the moment.

4. CB: Dan Burn After a shaky display against Spurs, Howe showed faith in Burn and the defender repaid this trust with another great showing.