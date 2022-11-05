Almiron has been a revelation on the right side of Newcastle United’s midfield so far this season. The midfielder took his goal tally for the campaign to seven with a strike in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

Right wing had been seen as a “problem” position earlier in the season after the club failed to sign a winger in the summer transfer window. However, Almiron has used his left foot to good effect, and Howe was full of praise for the 28-year-old ahead of Sunday’s game against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Asked if he “rated” Almiron’s right foot, United's head coach said: “It’s a very difficult thing.

"I don’t really analyse the weakness of the right foot, I analyse the strength of the strong foot, and his left foot, at the moment is like a wand, let’s analyse that, rather than the other way around.”

Howe – who took Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League earlier in his managerial career – has learnt never to under-estimate any player.

“Down the years, I’ve learnt many things, and never under-estimate a player’s abilities given the right surroundings, conditions, confidence,” said the 44-year-old.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates his stunning goal against Aston Villa last weekend.

"I’ve seen it many times, players that I’ve worked with in League Two level then playing in the Championship a couple of years later that you wouldn’t have initially of thought that possible.