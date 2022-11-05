Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe’s brilliant response to question about Miguel Almiron’s right foot
Miguel Almiron’s left foot is “like a wand”, according to Eddie Howe.
Almiron has been a revelation on the right side of Newcastle United’s midfield so far this season. The midfielder took his goal tally for the campaign to seven with a strike in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa.
Right wing had been seen as a “problem” position earlier in the season after the club failed to sign a winger in the summer transfer window. However, Almiron has used his left foot to good effect, and Howe was full of praise for the 28-year-old ahead of Sunday’s game against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.
Asked if he “rated” Almiron’s right foot, United's head coach said: “It’s a very difficult thing.
"I don’t really analyse the weakness of the right foot, I analyse the strength of the strong foot, and his left foot, at the moment is like a wand, let’s analyse that, rather than the other way around.”
Howe – who took Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League earlier in his managerial career – has learnt never to under-estimate any player.
“Down the years, I’ve learnt many things, and never under-estimate a player’s abilities given the right surroundings, conditions, confidence,” said the 44-year-old.
"I’ve seen it many times, players that I’ve worked with in League Two level then playing in the Championship a couple of years later that you wouldn’t have initially of thought that possible.
"Until you start working with a player, you don’t know what they’re capable of. Miggy’s started scoring goals, and I’m really pleased for him, but it’s not just his goals, it’s his overall performances.”