Newcastle United head coach reacts to Sven Botman 'anger'
Sven Botman reacted angrily to the goal Newcastle United conceded at the St Mary’s Stadium.
Eddie Howe’s side yesterday beat Southampton 4-1 to move up to third place in the Premier League, Botman, however, was frustrated at the second-half goal scored by Romain Perraud.
The defender, signed from Lille in the summer, didn’t hide his anger – and Howe said the 22-year-old was right to be unhappy.
“I think we were all angry,” said United’s head coach. “Whenever you concede a goal, that has to be your reaction. It’s a dangerous mentality to have if you accept that. There was a feeling that we were disappointed with the goal. We’ll look back and analyse it. Defensively, again, they were the standout of the team, the back four and the goalkeeper. We weren’t using the ball particularly effectively, came under a lot of transition problems.”
Newcastle have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League this season, having conceded 11 goals along with leaders Arsenal.