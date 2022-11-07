“I think we were all angry,” said United’s head coach. “Whenever you concede a goal, that has to be your reaction. It’s a dangerous mentality to have if you accept that. There was a feeling that we were disappointed with the goal. We’ll look back and analyse it. Defensively, again, they were the standout of the team, the back four and the goalkeeper. We weren’t using the ball particularly effectively, came under a lot of transition problems.”