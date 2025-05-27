Newcastle United have announced further details of their pre-season schedule.

Newcastle United’s pre-season schedule has continued to take shape after the Magpies confirmed a first ever visit to South Korea.

The Magpies have visited Asia on several occasions in their history after facing friendly fixtures in the likes of Japan, Thailand and China in the recent past - but this summer will be the first time a United squad has visited South Korea after it was confirmed Eddie Howe’s side will take part in the Coupang Play Series 2025 and face a K-League Select XI and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur as part of their preparations for another tilt at the Champions League.

A statement released on the Magpies website on Tuesday morning read: “Our men's team will play matches in South Korea for the first time in the club's history this summer. Ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, we will take part in the prestigious Coupang Play Series 2025, one of Asia's biggest summer sporting events. Eddie Howe's men will head to South Korea for two highly anticipated games where we will face a K-League Select XI, followed by an all-Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Venues and fixture dates are set to be announced in coming weeks, along with ticket details for fans in South Korea as well as those wishing to travel to support us.”

The Magpies had already confirmed their first two friendlies of the summer as they visit Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on Saturday, July 19 before facing Premier League rivals Arsenal at the 55,000-capacity Singapore National Stadium eight days later. Newcastle have faced as many as seven pre-season fixtures during Eddie Howe’s managerial reign at St James Park so confirmation at least one further friendly should be expected. Confirmation over the possible return of the Sela Cup is awaited after the Magpies faced the likes of Fiorentina, Villarreal, Girona and Stade Brestois at St James Park to round off their last two pre-season schedules.

What date for the 2025/26 Premier League season get underway?

With a hectic summer of international fixtures taking place, the Premier League have confirmed their 2025/26 season will get underway on Saturday, August 16. That means there will be an 83-day gap between the end of the current campaign and the start of the new season.

When are the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures released?

Newcastle supporters don’t have too long to wait until they discover who will provide their opening day opposition or when they will face a first Premier League derby with Sunderland since 2017. The Premier League have already confirmed they will release their fixtures for the 2025/26 season at 9am on Wednesday, June 18.