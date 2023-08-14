After finishing fourth in the Premier League last season, Newcastle have strengthened over the summer with the additions of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento for a combined transfer spend of £125million.

With Newcastle preparing to compete in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years while looking to remain competitive at the top end of the Premier League and in the domestic cup competitions, Howe wants ‘the strongest squad possible’.

While Newcastle are still targeting one more signing before the end of the window on September 1, the current strength of their squad was on full display in their 5-1 opening weekend win against Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

After the match, Howe said about his team selection: “They are dilemmas I need because we are going to need the strongest squad possible.

“And the players who missed out will play lots of games, that’s just a fact as we are in so many competitions. We are going to be stretched but I also believe in their quality.

“It is going to be nice to make those decisions. Hopefully performances won’t suffer with any changes.”

In addition to naming a starting line-up worth over £330million, Howe was able to call upon key players such as Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy from the bench during the match.

£35million signing Tino Livramento was an unused substitute in the match along with Matt Targett, Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka. Midfielder Joe Willock, who played a key role in the side last season, missed the match due to injury.

“Everyone who didn’t play was naturally disappointed but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Howe added. “As long as they take that with respect for their teammates and respect for the decision, that’s all I can ask.

“Anyone who isn’t picked, I’d want that disappointment, it means they are fired and motivated to do well for themselves and the team.