Newcastle United hit by injury blow

Jamaal Lascelles.
Jamaal Lascelles.

Jamaal Lascelles is out of tomorrow's game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Newcastle United's captain was forced off against Everton last weekend with a knee injury.

And Rafa Benitez today revealed that Lascelles had been ruled out of the Bournemouth game.

"We had Longstaff and Elliot (injured), and now Jamaal is feeling his knee a little bit," said United's manager. "We will not take any risks."

Benitez added that Ciaran Clark, sidelined in recent weeks, has been added to the squad.