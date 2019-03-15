Newcastle United hit by injury blow

Jamaal Lascelles is out of tomorrow's game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Newcastle United's captain was forced off against Everton last weekend with a knee injury.

And Rafa Benitez today revealed that Lascelles had been ruled out of the Bournemouth game.

"We had Longstaff and Elliot (injured), and now Jamaal is feeling his knee a little bit," said United's manager. "We will not take any risks."

Benitez added that Ciaran Clark, sidelined in recent weeks, has been added to the squad.