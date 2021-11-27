Last night’s Premier League 2 fixture against Aston Villa at Whitley Park was stopped with 28 minutes gone due to Storm Arwen. Elliot – who had scored a reserve-team hat-trick earlier in the week – had already limped off the pitch.

The 19-year-old – who made his first-team debut in January – has caught the eye of new head coach Eddie Howe and his coaching staff ahead of a tough run of games next month.

Speaking before this afternoon’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Jason Tindall, Howe’s assistant, said: “He’s certainly a bright talent from what we’ve seen on the training ground. He’s got very good potential.

"We’re very fortunate here, at this football club, to have some very, very good attacking players. There’s a lot of competition in the attacking areas. So far, what we’ve seen with Elliot, is that he’s shown really good signs for the future.”

Elliot Anderson.