Striker Callum Wilson will miss his chance to return to the Vitality Stadium for the first time since leaving Bournemouth in 2020 while Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles also didn’t travel with the squad down to the south coast. The Magpies go into the game looking to make it 17 games unbeaten while hoping to get back to winning ways after a run of four draws in their last five Premier League matches.

Bournemouth are without a win since the World Cup break but will welcome back some key players this evening with Dominic Solanke back in contention.

Wilson scored 67 goals in 187 games for Bournemouth before joining Newcastle and admitted ahead of today’s match that he wouldn’t celebrate if he were to score against his former club. But the 30-year-old won’t get the opportunity to face his former club as he misses out just as he did in the reverse fixture at St James’s Park back in September.

Alexander Isak is primed and ready to return in his place after recovering from a concussion injury that kept him out of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Isak