However, Football Insider also state that his preference is to join Arsenal

The Everton and England striker is unclear with Premier League clubs lining up to sign him following the Toffees’ poor season that still could yet lead to relegation.

Football Insider claim that a “Newcastle source” has told them that the 25-year-old is on their wanted list.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton warms up prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe is thought to be keen to sign a 20-plus goal-a-season striker given Callum Wilson’s injury problems.

That said, reports state that early discussions have taken place with the striker’s representatives and Newcastle.

But Calvert-Lewin’s preference remains to join Arsenal over the Magpies with Everton willing to listen to offers for Calvert-Lewin.