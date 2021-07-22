Newcastle United hope exciting transfer deal can be 'accelerated' as Freddie Woodman suffers potential blow

Midfielders Jens Cajuste and Mario Lemina are two of the most recent names linked with the Magpies but the list doesn’t stop there.

Positive Joe Willock update emerges

Joe Willock spent the second-half of last season on loan at Newcastle United. (Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Newcastle United hope Emile Smith-Rowe’s new contract at Arsenal will “accelerate” a return to Tyneside for Joe Willock.

Magpies head coach Steve Bruce has made no secret of his desire to bring Willock back the club following his remarkable loan spell last season.

The 21-year-old scored a record-breaking seven goals in seven games, and admitted himself he’d be open to staying.

Bruce, asked about Willock after Sunday’s shock pre-season defeat to York City, told BBC Newcastle: "As I’ve said, it’s really Arsenal’s decision, and until Arsenal make a decision – a bit like all the big clubs, they have a look over pre-season – we’ll keep monitoring and badgering away.

“We’d love to do something, but it’s still Arsenal’s call.”

And as per Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, a breakthrough could be near. He tweeted: “Newcastle hoping their move for Joe Willock can be accelerated after Emile Smith-Rowe signed a new contract at Arsenal.

"Steve Bruce said on Saturday he’s “badgering away” at Arsenal over the free-scoring midfielder #NUFC.”

Bournemouth ‘consider’ Freddie Woodman alternatives

Bournemouth could turn their attention towards Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell with suggestions that Newcastle United may keep hold of Freddie Woodman.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who reports that Martin Dubravka’s injury could mean either the Magpies delay or prevent Woodman from leaving.

The 24-year-old was close to joining the Cherries on a season-long loan before Dubrava underwent surgery on his foot, which will see him miss the start of the Premier League season.

Now, Scott Parker’s side are said to be considering alternatives with Peacock-Farrell a potential target.

Steve Bruce, at the weekend, said on Woodman: “I understand Freddie will be a little bit disappointed at this moment, but I've got to do what's best for Newcastle, and I'll always do that. The club comes first."

