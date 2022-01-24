Following Saturday's 1-0 win at Leeds United, The Magpies jetted off to Jeddah for some warm-weather training and a friendly match.

Why have Newcastle travelled to Saudi Arabia?

Newcastle don't have a competitive match until February 8 when they host Everton at St James’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Trippier embraces Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A mid-season trip abroad is not unusual when there is a break in matches and the destination is no surprise given Newcastle’s high profile takeover of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media back in October.

This will mark the club’s first visit to Saudi Arabia since the takeover.

Who has travelled to Saudi Arabia?

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Eddie Howe, his coaching staff and squad have all travelled. Several other non-playing club staff have also made the trip.

Callum Wilson and Federico Fernandez are still listed as longer term injuries but are present on the trip – as are Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett after taking knocks at Leeds.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley has also travelled with the club.

What will Newcastle do while they are away?

A large portion of Newcastle’s time in Saudi Arabia will be spent training and working as a squad with the hope of it helping them in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The trip also presents potential PR opportunities though none have been confirmed so far.

Newcastle will effectively conclude their week-long trip with a friendly match against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad on Friday, January 28.

Kick-off time is to be confirmed and the match will take place behind closed doors. They will then return to Tyneside next weekend.

Will Al-Ittihad v Newcastle United be live streamed?

There will be no live stream or highlights of Newcastle’s match against Al-Ittihad due to FA and Premier League broadcasting regulations.

Match updates are still expected via the club’s media channels along with pre-match and post-match interviews.

What Eddie Howe has said about the trip…

"I think going away is a great idea,” he said prior to the trip. “It’ll be a work training camp. We’ll be training and working. I think it’s vitally important people know we’ll be very active.

Asked about the logistics and travelling involved, Howe added: “I think it’s all manageable.

"I don’t think the distances are too far. We have to take everything into account. We’ve got a big gap between our next games. We’re quite comfortable with the travelling and the effects that will have on the players.

"I think you always have to look at both sides, and put it together. I think the facilities will be first class. I think we’ll be looked after. In terms of Covid, everything will be very, very tight.

"We’ll try and look after everybody, do some good work, and come back an even more united squad.”

Howe couldn’t confirm whether he and his squad would be meeting the club’s chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan or Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the trip.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.