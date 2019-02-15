Newcastle United in Spain: Liam Kennedy's video diary featuring CSKA Moscow preview and training update

Rafa Benitez has taken his Newcastle United squad on a mid-season, warm-weather training camp in Spain - and we've got it covered.

Liam Kennedy has flown to United's training camp in Murcia to bring you the very latest Newcastle United news, with Benitez keen to spend some time on the training pitch with his players in warmer climes.

Liam Kennedy's NUFC coverage in Spain.

We've been speaking to Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka among others ahead of Saturday's friendly against CSKA Moscow.

We'll also be holding a Q&A with Liam Kennedy as part of our coverage plus daily video diaries.

You can watch his second one in the video above.

