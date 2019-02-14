Newcastle United in Spain: Liam Kennedy's video diary featuring Miguel Almiron and Jonjo Shelvey latest

Rafa Benitez has taken his Newcastle United squad on a mid-season, warm-weather training camp in Spain - and we've got it covered.

Liam Kennedy has flown to United's training camp in Murcia to bring you the very latest Newcastle United news, with Benitez keen to spend some time on the training pitch with his players in warmer climes.

Liam Kennedy on tour with Newcastle United.

We will be speaking to Benitez and a number of the players on Friday ahead of a friendly on Saturday lunchtime against CSKA Moscow, with full matchday coverage.

We'll also be holding a Q&A with our writer Liam Kennedy as part of our coverage plus daily video diaries.

And you can watch his first one in the video above ahead of a busy few days.

Key news lines from the trip so far

It sounds like Jamaal Lascelles has been impressed with Miguel Almiron, on and off the park...

And team chemistry is the name of the game for Benitez & Co, with some details of a team meal proving a culture shock for a few of the NUFC squad...

The other big bit of news is that Jonjo Shelvey is back training, in full, with the Newcastle first-team squad.

His return to fitness certainly does leave Benitez with a decision or two to make ahead of next week's visit of relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town.