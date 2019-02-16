Newcastle United in Spain: Liam Kennedy video diary with injury update, CSKA Moscow analysis plus Miguel Almiron latest

Liam Kennedy reflects on Newcastle United's 1-1 draw with CSKA Moscow in a friendly in Spain this afternoon in his latest video diary.

Plus there is an injury update, the latest on when Miguel Almiron will make his Premier League debut plus all the reaction and analysis from the friendly.

Liam Kennedy in Spain with Newcastle United.

Rafa Benitez has taken his Newcastle United squad on a mid-season, warm-weather training camp in Spain.

Liam Kennedy has flown to United's training camp in Murcia to bring you the very latest Newcastle United news, with Benitez keen to spend sometime on the training pitch with his players in warmer climes.

