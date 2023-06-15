News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Newcastle United in talks over shock transfer move

Newcastle United are targeting Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in this summer's transfer window.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:08 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United are in talks over a shock move for Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella.

The club, which is also keen on Leicester City's James Maddison, is looking to strength its midfield in this summer's transfer window following the January departure of Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Barella, a Champions League finalist with Inter, is a £50million target.

Most Popular

The 26-year-old – who won Euro 2020 with Italy two years ago – is on international duty with his country. Barella has won 43 Italy caps.

It is unclear whether Barella favours a move to Newcastle, but Sky Sports report that the club are "hopeful" of agreeing a deal for the player, who can play as a No.6 and a No.8.

Maddison move

Meanwhile, Maddison will leave Leicester this summer following his club's relegation from the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United tried and failed to sign the 26-year-old midfielder last summer, but the club could not agree a fee. Again, the fee is likely to be the stumbling block in this window.

Maddison has one year left on his contract at Leicester.