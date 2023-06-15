Newcastle United in talks over shock transfer move
Newcastle United are targeting Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in this summer's transfer window.
Newcastle United are in talks over a shock move for Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella.
The club, which is also keen on Leicester City's James Maddison, is looking to strength its midfield in this summer's transfer window following the January departure of Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest.
And Barella, a Champions League finalist with Inter, is a £50million target.
The 26-year-old – who won Euro 2020 with Italy two years ago – is on international duty with his country. Barella has won 43 Italy caps.
It is unclear whether Barella favours a move to Newcastle, but Sky Sports report that the club are "hopeful" of agreeing a deal for the player, who can play as a No.6 and a No.8.
Maddison move
Meanwhile, Maddison will leave Leicester this summer following his club's relegation from the Premier League.
United tried and failed to sign the 26-year-old midfielder last summer, but the club could not agree a fee. Again, the fee is likely to be the stumbling block in this window.
Maddison has one year left on his contract at Leicester.