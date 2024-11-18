Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have eight senior players out of contract at the end of the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie and Martin Dubravka all have deals that expire at the end of the current campaign.

The club are understood to be in talks to agree new contracts with Krafth and Schar after triggering extensions last season that expire in June 2025. Newcastle will also trigger a contract extension to keep Longstaff at St James’ Park until June 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there is less certainty over the other five players. Club captain Lascelles has been injured for the majority of 2024 and, even when fit, would be behind the likes of Schar, Dan Burn, Sven Botman and Lloyd Kelly in the centre-back pecking order.

Like Lascelles, striker Wilson has hardly featured this year due to various fitness issues and has been strongly linked with a move away from the club. The nine-time England international turns 33 next year and the club face a decision regarding whether to extend his stay or allow him to leave.

Jamaal Lascelles at Newcastle United. | AFP via Getty Images

Then there’s the goalkeeper situation with Ruddy, Gillespie and Dubravka. Ruddy and Gillespie will not be in serious contention for a spot in the first team at Newcastle but Dubravka will be looking to secure a move that will guarantee him regular first-team football having played just 45 competitively since Nick Pope’s return from injury.

The 35-year-old has been open in admitting he is looking to play regularly having made 30 appearances for Newcastle last season in Pope’s absence. It is understood Dubravka is likely to leave the club either in January or on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants his players to have their future decided sooner rather than later.

Howe told The Gazette: “Losing players to free transfers is not something we want to be fighting as a football club for many different reasons. Probably the biggest reason for that is that it's a distraction for the players and in my experience, players don’t tend to play well when they start to run their contract down into that last year, it's a very uncertain time for them.

“We want players at their best but we want to protect the asset value of the individual player as well. To replace any player that is in and around our squad is going to cost us a lot of money so we've got to be very careful with those decisions.”

Newcastle’s contract situation is discussed in depth via Geordie Journos on YouTube - watch below...