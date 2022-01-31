Here, we take a look at the latest deadline day transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Issa Diop talks

Newcastle United are still in talks with West Ham over a deadline day move for defender Issa Diop.

Diop, 25, has only featured eight times in the league for the Hammers this season, however, this did come in a run of eight-straight starts in December and January.

The defender joined West Ham for a fee of £22m from Toulouse in summer 2018 but has failed to cement his place in David Moyes’s first team squad.

If a deal for Diop is likely to happen, then West Ham would need to sign a replacement first and L’Equipe, who have reported on Newcastle’s reignited interest in Diop, believe that Marseille’s Duje Caleta Car is the man being targeted for a move to London.

Only if this move happens will the Hammers sanction a deal that sees Diop leave the London Stadium.

A fee of around €8million may be enough to secure his services.

Ramsey reports

Aaron Ramsey could be set for a deadline day move to the Premier League with Wolves, Leeds United, Burnley and Crystal Palace all reportedly interested in the Welshman’s services.

Newcastle United had been linked with a move for the former Arsenal man, however, fresh reports suggest that it is Wolves who are preparing for a late offer for the midfielder, whilst Burnley have also reportedly tabled an offer for the 31-year-old.

Ramsey has been told that he is free to leave Juventus this month and is keen on a move back to England.

Cantwell loan

Todd Cantwell looks set to leave Carrow Road today with the Canaries reportedly accepting two loan deals for the winger.

Newcastle had previously been linked with a move for Cantwell, however, it now appears that he has a choice between staying in England with Championship side Bournemouth or moving abroad with Spanish side Granada or Greek-side Olimpiacos all reportedly interested in his services.

Nketiah staying

One player that will not be on the move today will be Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. The Gunners have reportedly rejected offers from Newcastle and Crystal Palace for the 22-year-old.

