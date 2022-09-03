Newcastle United injury blow as Eddie Howe without three key players for Alexander Isak's home debut
Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin have failed to prove their fitness in time to face Crystal Palace today.
Newcastle United take on Patrick Vieira’s side at St James’s Park looking for their second win of the season. Howe’s team were beaten by Liverpool on Wednesday night by a 98th-minute goal from Fabio Carvalho.
Club-record signing Alexander Isak scored on his debut at Anfield, and the £60million striker will lead the line against Palace. Howe has made two changes to his starting XI for the game, with Sven Botman and Fabian Schar replacing Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles in his team.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe's 'delight' at Newcastle United loan deal
-
2
Newcastle United flop completes permanent deadline day move after years in transfer limbo
-
3
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson
-
4
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin
-
5
Lincoln City release statement with ex-Sunderland forward now a free agent
Newcastle are again without injured trio Guimaraes, Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, who all missed the Liverpool game with hamstring problems. Howe had said yesterday that Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin were “close” to returning for United.
The Palace fixture follows three successive away games, and head coach Howe said: "The three away games have been testing for us, and, in a real short period a time, a lot of travelling.
"We’re delighted to be back in front of our own supporters. The away games do test you in different ways, and with three in quick succession, physically the players have done very well.
"Our physical performance against Liverpool was excellent. The big challenge for us is we need to get back to that level two days later."
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Taragett, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Almiron, Isak. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson, Burn.
CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita, Mitchell, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Doucoure, Olise, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Mateta. Subs: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Olise, Clyne, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald.