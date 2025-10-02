Union SG 0-4 Newcastle United: Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes were on target in the Champions League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United picked up their biggest-ever Champions League win and first away win of the season with a 4-0 victory against Union SG.

Nick Woltemade opened the scoring at Lotto Park before two Anthony Gordon penalties and a late strike from substitute Harvey Barnes secured a convincing away win for The Magpies in Brussels.

Here are some big talking points from the game...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two changes for NUFC after injury blow

Eddie Howe made two changes to his side following the 2-1 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday.

Tino Livramento dropped out due to a knee injury which Howe confirmed after the match would rule the right-back out for ‘six to eight weeks’.

While the injury is not as bad as first feared, it does have a knock on impact on Newcastle’s side and indeed the starting line-up.

Kieran Trippier came back in at right-back for Livramento while Anthony Elanga replaced Jacob Murphy on the right wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hall and Fabian Schar returned on the bench after missing Sunday’s match against Arsenal which meant Dan Burn started the match at left-back.

It’s a sight we may have to get used to more often than not in Livramento’s absence. Burn played at left-back the season Newcastle came fourth but was exposed the following season and has since proven himself as one of the most consistent centre-backs in England since moving inside.

But the return of Sven Botman and the emergence of new signing Malick Thiaw have pushed the 33-year-old out wide, and Newcastle will look less comfortable for it.

Most of Union SG’s limited joy in the match came down Burn’s side but the home side were unable to beat Nick Pope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solution will be a fully fit and firing Hall. But the 21-year-old was struggling after a lengthy injury spell out and is still getting back up to speed with doubts his body will be able to handle regular three-game weeks at the moment.

“We've still got to treat him carefully in the early stages of his comeback,” Howe said prior to resting Hall against Bournemouth.

Nick Woltemade shows his class again

The club record signing of Nick Woltemade has been scrutinsed particularly in the German media since he left VfB Stuttgart to join Newcastle ahead of Bayern Munich for an initial £65million.

Since his arrival, the 23-year-old has scored three goals in four starts and has now found the net with every shot on target he’d had for the club - a 100% conversion rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After scoring twice with his head against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal, Woltemade scored his first goal with his feet to open the scoring at Lotto Park.

Sandro Tonali’s drilled volley was flicked in by the German to make it 1-0 early on. The move was started by a cross into the box from winger Anthony Elanga, who was later named man of the match as he continues to grow into his new role on Tyneside.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Anthony Gordon’s new role

Another player flourishing with a new role in the Newcastle squad is winger Anthony Gordon. Following the departures of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson over the summer, there were question marks as to who would be the club’s designated penalty taker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon missed his previous penalty for Newcastle while Fabian Schar has also taken the responsibility in the past. Summer signing Yoane Wissa historically didn’t take penalties for Brentford, while Woltemade took three for Stuttgart last season, converting two.

So when Elanga was involved again to win Newcastle a penalty just before half-time, there was some on field debate as to who would take it. Gordon grabbed the ball but Woltemade made it obvious he also wanted to take it.

After the match, Howe confirmed the decision had already been made ahead of time.

“Yeah, I think Anthony's been practising them a lot,” Howe said. “He's been working very hard on his routine. You can see that he's very focused. I was really pleased with how he took the two penalties.And I think when you see someone as dedicated as he's been towards that, yeah, no hesitation in giving him that role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Woltemade wanting the penalties, Howe added: “I love it! The best strikers I’ve worked with want to score. Even if there is a directive, they don’t care! They want to score. They want that responsibility. I’ve got no issue with that at all.”

Gordon converted and did the same again in the second half to put Newcastle in control heading into the closing stages, where substitute Harvey Barnes wrapped up with win.

Classy Malick Thiaw moment

Having started the last four games for Newcastle, Malick Thiaw has quickly looked at home at the heart of defence and supporters have quickly taken to the 24-year-old.

The manner in which the German kept Union SG at bay alongside Sven Botman made the match far more comfortable than it could have been against the Belgian champions. If Woltemade has made a big first impression at Newcastle, his compatriot has been more subtle but just as effective at the other end of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the travelling supporters were keen to praise Thiaw at full-time as they chanted his name at Lotto Park.

When asked about Thiaw, Howe said after the match: “Very good. I think Malick, again, he's come into the football club and the biggest compliment I can pay him is he's settled in really quickly. He's looked at home with his teammates. He's been excellent in training.

“Now obviously the challenge for him was to wait for his opportunity because Sven and Dan started the season and our defensive record and the defensive performances were excellent. So there was a period where he had to be patient and wait and he did and he was absolutely fine.

“Of course then the challenge is when the opportunity arises, you've got to come in and grab it and I think he's done that. I'm very pleased with him today. As I said, him and Sven are building a good relationship and the use of the ball was at the highest level today.”