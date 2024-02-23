Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are hoping to welcome some key players back from injury when they travel to Arsenal in the Premier League this Saturday (8pm kick-off).

The Magpies head into the match having won each of their last four matches away from home in all competitions. But they haven't won at the Emirates Stadium since 2010.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

After snatching a point against Bournemouth last time out at St James' Park, Newcastle were dealt a fresh concern as Fabian Schar left the pitch clutching his arm.

Eddie Howe said after the 2-2 draw: "I think the ball hit his arm at the end, I'm whispering that to you because I don't know if he was in the box or not but the ball hit his arm.

"I think it just twisted his wrist so fingers crossed it's not too serious because we can certainly do with another injury linked to the arm."

But Schar has since been spotted back in training ahead of the trip to Arsenal this weekend, strongly hinting at his availability for the fixture.

Two players whose fitness Newcastle will want to keep under wraps heading into Saturday are Joe Willock and Alexander Isak. Both players were deemed very close to returning from their respective Achilles and groin injuries last weekend but weren't able to make the bench.

Neither player was spotted in training during Wednesday's photographed session, but Newcastle often omit players from the gallery whose fitness is unclear heading into a match.

Last week, Howe said: "[Isak] was close [to play v Bournemouth] but not close enough, same as Joe Willock. Fingers crossed in the not-too-distant future they can play an important part for us."