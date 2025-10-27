Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has a number of concerns to deal with when Newcastle United face Spurs in the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe may look to rotate his team slightly for Spurs’ visit, although he and Newcastle United will be desperate to progress and book themselves a fourth-straight appearance in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news affecting Newcastle United and when those sidelined players could be back in action.

Newcastle United injury news

Lewis Hall - hamstring injury

Hall had an outside chance of being involved in Saturday’s win over Fulham, but was instead left at home by his head coach. He could feature against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night if deemed fit enough by the medical department.

Estimated return date = 29/10/25 v Tottenham Hotspur (h)

Tino Livramento - knee injury

Livramento suffered a knee injury against Arsenal in September and after initial fears of a long-term injury were quashed, an eight week timescale on his return was pencilled in by the club. The good news for Livramento and the Magpies is that he has returned to work on the grass and whilst he still faces a few more weeks on the sidelines, there is hope that he can return to action just after the next international break.

Estimated return date = 22/11/25 v Manchester City (h)

Sven Botman - knock

Botman was substituted in the immediate aftermath of Fulham’s equaliser on Saturday. The Dutchman took a whack from eventual goalscorer Sasa Lukic and received treatment in the goalmouth before being replaced.

Howe revealed post-match that Botman had not suffered a concussion and that he should be available for selection against Spurs. Whether he is offered a chance to rest in that game remains to be seen.

Estimated return date = 29/10/25 v Tottenham Hotspur (h)

Yoane Wissa - knee injury

Wissa has been sidelined with a PCL injury ever since his move from Brentford on deadline day. He is yet to feature for the Magpies and faces another couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Howe has admitted that even when Wissa is back fit, he will have to have a ‘six-week preseason’ to get him up to speed for Premier League action.

Wissa could feature before the next international break, although it is unlikely he will play a big role in any of those matches if he is able to finally be named in a matchday squad.

Estimated return date = 22/11/25 v Manchester City (h)

Harrison Ashby - thigh injury

Ashby has not been training with the first-team squad due to a thigh injury but no estimate has been given on his return date. The defender is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle after joining the club from West Ham in January 2023.

On the former Hammer, Howe said: “At the moment, Harrison [Ashby] is injured and he’s been injured for a period of time with a thigh injury so we’re waiting for him to be fit again.”

Estimated return date = TBC