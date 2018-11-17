Newcastle United injury news: Wales manager reveals Paul Dummett blow

Ryan Giggs has confirmed that Newcastle defender Paul Dummett looks set to miss Wales' next international.

The Magpies' full-back was withdrawn after 38 minutes of the 2-1 defeat to Denmark after going down with an injury.

And while the exact nature of Dummett's injury remains unclear, Giggs confirmed that he looked set to miss Tuesday night's fixture with Albania - with Chris Gunter set to come in and replace him.

"We had a couple of injuries," said the Wales boss, when asked for the latest.

"You would have thought they won't make it for Tuesday.

READ: Salomon Rondon has made a decision on his Newcastle future

"We will have to see how the lads are in the next couple of days. If they are injured they won't be travelling.

"Chris Gunter will start the game on Tuesday."

Such news could come as a blow to Newcastle United, who will be hoping the full-back is not sidelined for a long spell.

Cover at left-back is sparse, with Kenedy deputising there earlier in the season when Dummett picked up a slight hamstring injury.

RUMOURS: Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool target 'in talks' over a move

Javier Manquillo is another option should the Welsh international be ruled out for the Premier League clash at Burnley.

Rafa Benitez was keen to sign a left back over the summer but was left frustrated in his pursuit of Stanley N'Soki, among others.

Cover in that position could be revisited in January - especially if Dummett's injury proves to be long-term.