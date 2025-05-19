Newcastle United face a crunch clash against Everton on Sunday - here’s all the latest injury news affecting Eddie Howe ahead of that game.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s defeat against Arsenal means they must beat David Moyes’ Everton on Sunday to guarantee their participation in next season’s Champions League. Results elsewhere could, of course, go in their favour, but Howe’s side have control of their own destiny.

Newcastle and St James’ Park are no strangers to big games this season, with Sunday’s clash against the Toffees their biggest match of the league season. Ahead of that game, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United injury news and when Howe could expect those sidelined players to be back in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United injury news

Lewis Hall

Hall hasn’t featured since February, after a foot injury required surgery. The former Chelsea man was one of the club’s best performers before his injury and will be keen to put those issues behind him when pre-season training begins. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Joelinton

Joelinton’s absence over the last few weeks has been felt, with the Brazilian’s physicality and all action energy in midfield a huge miss. A knee injury has kept him out of their last four outings and whilst there was faint hope that he may be able to make a return to action before the end of the season, it doesn’t seem likely that he will be able to feature against Everton on Sunday.

“He's working away behind the scenes,” Howe said about the midfielder ahead of his side’s clash against Arsenal. “Typical Joe he's absolutely foot to the floor trying to get fit because he wants to be involved. The biggest possibility is that we don't see him again this season and we'll get him ready for next year.” Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Kieran Trippier

A calf injury kept Trippier out of Newcastle’s win over Chelsea and their trip to the Emirates Stadium. The former England international will be desperate to help deliver his side a top five finish, but his participation this weekend is in serious doubt. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Targett

Targett will not feature again this season after suffering a hamstring injury. The former Aston Villa man has had horrendous luck with injuries in recent times. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Alexander Isak

Isak was not named in Howe’s matchday squad this weekend, after suffering a minor groin injury just hours before kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

United’s head coach revealed that the injury wasn’t too serious, but enough to keep him out of action against the Gunners. Asked if Isak would be fit enough to face Everton, Howe responded: “That's unknown. I don't know at this moment in time.

“He only felt pain really after training. He felt fine during training and then just a bit of stiffness, really. So he went for a scan this morning really purely as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But then it became obvious he wasn't going to be fit to play. So I don't know. I think a lot will depend on how he reacts in the next few days.”

Estimated return date = Everton (h) - 25/05/24