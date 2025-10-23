Lewis Hall and Yoane Wissa are pushing to return from injuries at Newcastle United. | Getty/Instagram

Newcastle United injuries: Lewis Hall is nearing a return to fitness following a hamstring injury as Yoane Wissa steps up his recovery

Lewis Hall has missed Newcastle United’s last three matches due to a hamstring injury picked up during the 4-0 win away to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League earlier this month.

Hall has had a difficult year at Newcastle due to injuries having been sidelined for around five months with a serious foot injury before finally making his return to the starting line-up last month.

But after starting successive matches against AFC Bournemouth and Bradford City, Hall was rested from the Newcastle squad against Arsenal before coming off the bench and suffering a hamstring injury against Union SG.

The Magpies feared Hall could be facing another couple of months on the sidelines, but scan results have provided a positive outlook for the 21-year-old.

Lewis Hall positive injury update

A first scan estimated Hall would be out for up to eight weeks with the issue, but a second scan was more positive.

“The second scan was good news,” Howe said. “So there was different scales of time he could be out. It's the shorter time.

“We hope he'll be back during this period of games we have before the next international break. We don't know exactly when that will be, but we expect him to, if he doesn't suffer any ill effects from anything that he's doing, to be back at some stage [before November break].

“From the first scan [results], that might not have been possible. So good news. He's such an important player for us and hopefully we can keep him fit.”

Lewis Hall spotted at St James’ Park during Champions League clash

Following Newcastle’s 3-0 Champions League win against Benfica at St James’ Park on Tuesday night, Hall was spotted in the home dressing room as his teammates and staff celebrated the victory.

Seven players were ruled out for Newcastle against Benfica. Hall, Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa missed the match due to injury while Jamaal Lascelles, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie and Harrison Ashby are ineligible to feature in the Champions League after being omitted from Newcastle’s squad.

Gillespie and Ruddy were with the squad in the dressing room and Hall was the only one of the three injured players spotted in the post-match team photograph.

Yoane Wissa pictured at Newcastle United training ground

It is hoped Wissa will be back before the November international break while Livramento is likely to return in around a month’s time. Wissa is back on the grass at the training ground and recovering from a knee injury picked up on international duty with DR Congo last month.

Newcastle forward William Osula posted a short video of Wissa eating in the cafeteria at the Newcastle United Training Centre at Darsley Park on Wednesday via his Snapchat account.

Newcastle United forward Yoane Wissa is close to a return. | Getty Images

The 29-year-old is yet to play for Newcastle since his £55million move from Brentford on deadline day. The Magpies travel to Brentford in their final match before the November international break.

Next up for Newcastle is Fulham in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday. While no players are expected to return from injury in that match, it is hoped Hall will be pushing to be back in contention within the next couple of weeks.

After Fulham, Newcastle host Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup before Premier League trips to West Ham United and Brentford either side of facing Athletic Club in the Champions League at St James’ Park.