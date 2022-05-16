Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Callum Wilson praise

Paul Merson believes that Callum Wilson should be in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad this winter if he begins the season ‘firing’ for Newcastle.

Merson also compared Wilson to Harry Kane, stating that he believes Wilson is only behind the Spurs striker in the pecking order:

“If Callum Wilson comes back firing at the start of next season, I think he goes to the World Cup.” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“I think he’s got international [quality] movement. I think his movement as a centre-forward is better than all the others bar Harry Kane, he’s got the best movement.

“You’ve got three months to come in and if he gets ten in ten, he’s got every chance.”

Paul Merson has backed Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson for an England call-up (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wilson, who last featured for his national side in October 2019, opened his England account on debut against USA in November 2018.

Henderson interest

According to the Mirror, Newcastle United have ‘intensified’ their interests in Dean Henderson as they look to complete a £20million swoop for the Manchester United ‘keeper this summer.

Henderson has rarely featured for the Red Devil’s this season and may use the summer window as a route out of Old Trafford to get regular first-team football under his belt.

Newcastle, who were reportedly interested in the former Blades-man in January, reportedly see Henderson as an ‘ideal successor’ to Martin Dubravka and have put plans in place to move for the 25 year-old when the transfer window opens.

Villa to swoop for Kamara

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Newcastle United, recent reports suggest that Aston Villa are currently favourites to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Kamara looks destined to leave the French side on a free transfer this summer and a move to the Premier League looks likely with both Newcastle and Villa reportedly ‘holding talks’ with his representatives.