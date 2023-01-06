Newcastle United issue exciting Alexander Isak injury update ahead of FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday

Eddie Howe today confirmed that the striker, sidelined since September with a thigh problem, was in full training ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

“Let’s get through training today,” said Howe. “I’m not clear, because I don’t want to put pressure on him. We’ll introduce him at the right time. He’s getting closer all the time. He's trained with the team, so we’re pleased with his progress. Let’s wait and see.”

Isak – who suffered the injury while on international duty – joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee last summer.

Meanwhile, Howe didn’t reveal any new injury concerns ahead of the third-round tie following Tuesday night’s goalless draw with Arsenal. United’s head coach said: “A few bumps and bruises, a very physical game. Very intense. Nothing that’s absolutely standing out in my mind at the moment.”

