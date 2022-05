Schar suffered a foot injury in last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool at St James’s Park.

And the defender is yet to return to training ahead of Sunday’s game.

Head coach Howe said: “We’ve not seen him yet this week. We hope he’ll be available, but we’ve not seen him yet.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, striker Callum Wilson and defender Kieran Trippier have trained this week and could be involved against City.