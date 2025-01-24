Newcastle United issue official update ahead of Southampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have arrived in Southampton ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at St Mary’s.

Newcastle’s travel plans were cast into uncertainty due to Storm Eowyn when head coach Eddie Howe suggested that his side’s Friday afternoon flight to Southampton could be delayed.

“We'll see how today goes,” Howe said on Friday morning. “Our plan, as always, is to travel today, but we'll seek advice from the authorities at the airport and everyone involved on whether it's safe to fly.

“If it's not, we could end up travelling tomorrow morning.”

But the club have now confirmed that the squad and staff have arrived safely in Southampton as planned.

“The team’s flight to Southampton took off and landed safely and as scheduled this afternoon,” a club spokesperson told The Gazette.

Newcastle head into the game looking to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth last weekend. They face a bottom of the table Southampton side without a win in 12 league matches.

While the weather didn’t adversely impact Newcastle’s travel plans in the end, training at Darsley Park on Friday morning was impacted.

“Well, it is slightly windy, I have to say,” Howe smiled. “I struggled to get in a second ago.

“Hopefully we can find a place that is sheltered enough so the ball doesn't deviate too much and we can actually train normally.

“We do have a dome that we use, but it's whether that's safe because that's the strongest winds I've ever seen here or felt here.”