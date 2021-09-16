Newcastle United issue positive injury update ahead of Leeds United game
Steve Bruce has been given a much-needed injury boost ahead of Leeds United’s visit to St James’s Park.
Joe Willock and Ciaran Clark, forced off against Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend with “knocks” along with goalscorer Javier Manquillo, are back in training ahead of tomorrow night’s game.
And Ryan Fraser – who suffered an ankle injury on international duty with Scotland earlier this month – was also involved in yesterday’s session, according to the club.
Speaking after the club’s 4-1 defea at Old Trafford, head coach Bruce said: “Yes, we have a disappointed dressing room, one with a few knocks. Joe Willock, Ciaran Clark, in particular, and Manqy (Manquillo). We’ll have to see how to see how they are. Lets hope they’re OK.”
Bruce – who has also been without Martin Dubravka and Jonjo Shelvey – will give an injury update this morning ahead of the Leeds game.