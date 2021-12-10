Ahead of this weekend’s crucial fixture, here, we round up all the latest stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:

FA Youth Cup streaming details

Newcastle United Under-18’s face West Ham United Under-18’s in the FA Youth Cup tonight and supporters can watch the game for free online.

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neil has given an update on Newcastle United's reported interest in Tyrese Campbell (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The West Ham YouTube channel will be streaming the full 90 minutes live from Rush Green Stadium.

The game, which kicks-off at 7pm, will take place behind closed doors with the winners set to host either Colchester United or Arsenal in the next round.

Stoke City boss discusses Tyrese Campbell interest

Earlier this week it was revealed that Newcastle United held interest in signing Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell in January.

Campbell, son of former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin, has been in good form for the Potters this season since his return from injury.

However, Stoke boss Michael O’Neil doesn’t believe the striker will end up at St James’s Park, reiterating that he is on a ‘long-term contract’ at the bet365 Stadium:

“I have no idea to be honest whether it’s just paper talk or whether there’s a genuine interest but the bottom line is that Tye’s on a long-term contract, he’s come back from a long-term injury and he needs to get playing again the way he was pre-injury.

“We certainly saw signs of that last Sunday and any situation like that, you only really give it air time or attention if it arises.”

Newcastle scout Europa League clash

Newcastle United were one of a number of clubs to reportedly scout the Europa League clash between Olimpiacos and Antwerp.

The target of the mission was rumoured to be striker Aguibou Camara who has netted five times for the Greek side this campaign.

They were not alone in their mission however, as SportTime also reported that AC Milan, Inter Milan and Real Madrid also sent scouts to the clash. It is unknown if these clubs were also interested in Camara however.

