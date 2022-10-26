Newcastle United join West Ham and AC Milan ‘in pursuit’ of £54million Liverpool ace

Liverpool’s Naby Keita has emerged as a target for Newcastle and West Ham in January. Keita’s current deal at Anfield expires at the end of summer and with no contract renewal in sight for the 27-year-old, his time at Anfield could be coming to an end.

Reports from Milan Live suggest that despite this Premier League interest in the midfielder, AC Milan lead the race for his signature. The Serie A side are able to offer Keita a contract from January 1 if a resolution in discussions between Keita and the Reds cannot be found.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)