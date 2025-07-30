Is Newcastle United v K-League XI on TV? Online streaming details plus injury news

Newcastle United news: Eddie Howe’s side face a K-League XI in South Korea this afternoon.

Newcastle United return to action in South Korea this afternoon when they face a K-League XI. The Magpies were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday and will be hopeful of a positive result today ahead of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Of course, Eddie Howe will be without the services of Alexander Isak who did not travel to Asia with the rest of the first-team. The Swedish international remains back in England to nurse a thigh injury amid intense speculation over his future at the club.

Whilst they did suffer defeat at the hands of the Gunners on Sunday, their performance was much improved from their outing against Celtic a week previous. Goals from Jacob Murphy and Anthony Elanga, who netted just six minutes into his first start for his new club, will have pleased Howe, particularly in the absence of his star striker.

Howe may opt to rotate his team today with that clash against Spurs in mind and there could be rare minutes for a few of the squad that have travelled to Asia. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s second pre-season game of their tour of Asia.

When is Newcastle United v K-League XI?

Today’s game kicks-off at 12pm (BST) at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

How to watch Arsenal v Newcastle United

Supporters can stream Newcastle United’s clash with the K-League XI online through NUFC TV . Newcastle United have offered supporters the chance to purchase a streaming package which includes all of their matches in pre-season.

Mags + Members had been sent a unique code that will allow them to purchase streaming for all seven pre-season games, including the women’s Sela Cup clash against Atletico Madrid Femenino, for £9.99. Mags/Junior Mags members can buy the Official Streaming Pass for £19.99 whilst non-members can get all matches for £29.99.

Individual match streams for this game are available to purchase via NUFC TV as well. Those can be bought online.

Newcastle United v K-league XI injury and team news

Newcastle United will be without Isak in South Korea as he remains on Tyneside to nurse a thigh injury. Isak has not travelled to Asia with the squad amid intense speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Sven Botman, meanwhile, will also not feature today after he picked up an injury during Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal. On the defender, Howe said: “We didn’t think it was a serious injury at the time and we've had that confirmed with a scan.”

“He won’t play tomorrow (v K League XI). He could play against Tottenham on Sunday, but possibly not. We hope he’ll be available for the double header at St James’ Park.”

There are also doubts surrounding the participation of Lewis Hall. Hall has been included in the travelling squad, but was not named as part of the starting XI or on the bench on Sunday in Singapore as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Odysseas Vlachodimos, Alfie Harrison, Travis Hernes and Anthony Munda were all unused substitutes against the Gunners and could feature today. Newcastle United’s newest signing Seung-soo Park could also feature for his new club, just days after joining from Suwon Bluewings.