'Amazing' & 'unique' - Newcastle United key men have already addressed Japan plans

Newcastle United are out in Japan as their pre-season plans get into full flow.

Following a training camp at Adidas Headquarters and Saturday’s friendly match at Hull City, Newcastle will play two friendly matches in Tokyo as part of the ‘J.League International Series 2024’.

The Magpies will face Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium on Wednesday, July 31 (7:30pm kick-off local time) and Yokohama F.Marinos at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday, August 3 (7pm kick-off local time).

Yokohama reached the AFC Champions League final having finished runners-up in the J.League last season. They are managed by former Leeds United and Liverpool midfielder Harry Kewell.

Urawa are three-time AFC Champions League winners, last winning the competition in 2022.

While the long journey time and unfamiliar opposition are not necessarily optimal for Newcastle’s pre-season preparations, head coach Eddie Howe has already welcomed the trip.

“We are pleased to be visiting Japan this summer,” he said following its announcement. “It’s an amazing country and it will be a unique experience for our players, staff and supporters.

“We will be taking on two strong teams at two special stadiums, and I’m sure they will present the type of physical tests we need at that time as we build towards next season.”

The pre-season plans are ultimately commercially driven with the club looking to break into a new market in the Far East. It will be the first time Newcastle has visited Japan since 1983.

And chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone has explained the advantages of the trip.

“We thank J.League and docomo for inviting the club to be part of what has become a hugely popular series in the Japanese football calendar,” he told the club website.

“Newcastle United has fan communities in Japan and across Asia, and this is an exciting opportunity for the club play in front of local and travelling supporters on an iconic stage as we continue to grow our presence globally.

“Meanwhile, we want to connect and engage with partners both in the UK and in other key territories. As we step out in our new Adidas kits, for example, we will be wearing a brand that has a long-established and special connection with Japanese sport and culture, and that presents unique mutual opportunities.