Newcastle United’s black and white home kit is set for a bit of a summer revamp with a change that could prove controversial for certain sections of the Magpies’ fanbase.

The club are yet to officially reveal what all three shirts for the 2023/24 season will look like, but it’s understood white socks are set to feature in the home kit. This could prove a controversial move, given United traditionally go for black with white trim, rather than the other way around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home shirt will also feature a v-neck, with black panels, in a move away from this season’s round neck version.

The change and third shirts are set to have a familiar feel, with royal blue and a version of this campaign’s ‘Saudi shirt’ again set to go on sale.

The second kit is said to be the same colour scheme as this season, which proved popular with fans, while the third kit, which United wore during their recent win at Everton, is set to be reversed. This time it will be green, piped with white, although it is understood to have been designed with a pattern, rather than a singular colour block.

The green kit is also likely to prove popular with fans in North East, as well as punters in the Middle East, where owners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, are looking to grow the club’s profile and supporter-base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal attempts to make save during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on May 07, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

A launch date of June 9, coinciding with the Blaydon Races and also the return home of city favourite Sam Fender, who will play the first of two gigs at St James’ Park that evening, has also been considered.

Although, no new sponsor has been agreed upon yet, so all club promotions have been done without Fun88 or any new branding. It’s thought a deal, with a number competing parties still at the table, will be agreed upon in the next few weeks.

What this season’s kits look like...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies’ home kit is one that will no doubt turn into retro gold given the prominent campaign. For the first full season under Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia ownership, the Magpies went for a thin strip with round neck, with usual sponsor Fun88 emblazoned in blue across the centre.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson celebrates with team mates after scoring the 6th goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 23, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The away kit took a slightly different twist, although with fairly traditional colours. Dark blue with yellow detail, both colours used in the past was on the agenda in 2022/23 - and the colour scheme will again be on show as United head for the Champions League (we hope).

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brentford, England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third one, dubbed the ‘Saudi kit’ by many has a very distinct feel of the second shirt of the land of owners PIF. The all white affair with green trim is only missing the Saudi eagle. The new version is also set to turn heads, with a reverse of green with white trim on the horizon.