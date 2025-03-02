Newcastle United players have arrived at St James’ Park ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion (1:45pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official Newcastle team news is set to land at 12:45pm but there have already been some big clues dropped as to which players will be part of Eddie Howe’s matchday squad.

Alexander Isak was one of the first players to arrive after missing the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool due to a groin issue. Joelinton also returned after missing the last five matches with a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was seemingly no spot for Sven Botman, who had missed the last four games since going off with a knee issue against Arsenal last month.

Speaking on Friday, Howe said: “I haven’t seen him since the game, we don’t think it is a long-term problem, but there was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can’t be at this stage of the season.

“We will see how he is today and have a discussion with him, if he is fit, he will play.”

“[Joelinton and Botman] have a chance [of playing]. Today's a big day for them really, because I think we'll see how close they are, whether they train with the team for the first time or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But knowing both players, they'll be very keen to be involved, as long as their respective injuries feel good.”

Newcastle United players arrive at St James’ Park ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion

In total, 21 Newcastle players arrived at St James’ Park on Sunday morning ahead of Brighton though only 20 can be named in the matchday squad. Goalkeeper John Ruddy is the player to miss out from the squad as he looks to assist Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka in the pre-match warm-ups.

In addition to Botman, there was no sign of Lewis Hall at St James’ Park ahead of the match though there was no hint of a potential injury for the young left-back.

Here is the squad list based on their arrivals at St James’ Park...

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth,

Midfielders: Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy

Forwards: Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Will Osula, Anthony Gordon