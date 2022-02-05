Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Relegation would be ‘embarrassing’

After spending £92million in the January transfer window, pundit Frank McAvennie believes that relegation this year would be ‘embarrassing’ for Newcastle and that ‘Eddie Howe has no excuses’ for not keeping the Magpies in the Premier League this season:

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Darragh Lenihan of Blackburn Rovers celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers at City Ground on August 18, 2021 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

“I mean, they have to stay up, surely?” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“You look at the business they have done. Three new defenders, a striker and this new midfielder everyone is excited about.

“I know they wanted more, maybe another attacker. There was a lot of talk about Lingard.

“But staying up should be a formality now. Eddie Howe has no excuses.

“Other Newcastle managers have been able to say they weren’t backed, that certainly isn’t the case here.

“It was near to £100million they spent, which is brilliant. It would be a bit embarrassing really but I think they have done enough to stay up.”

Magpies show interest in Blackburn star

Newcastle United have reportedly ‘registered their interest’ in Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan.

Blackburn are currently chasing Premier League promotion, however, should they fail to return to the top-flight next season, then it's believed that the Magpies may be preparing to swoop for one of their most consistent performers.

The 27-year-old has featured just-shy of 30 times for Tony Mowbray’s side this season and has also been attracting attention from Aston Villa and Leeds United.

