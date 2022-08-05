Wilson finished as Newcastle’s top scorer last season with eight goals to his name despite missing the majority of the second half of the campaign due to injury.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes were the only other two players in United’s squad to score more than four Premier League goals last season.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the pre season friendly match between Newcastle United and Athletic Bilbao at St James' Park on July 30, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

While Newcastle have bolstered their options at the back with the summer signings of Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope, they are still on the hunt for players who will assist in the final third.

“When you’re struggling, first and foremost you have to stop conceding goals, which is what he did," Lee told Sky Bet.

“We didn’t score many and we still don’t score as many as we used to – when Callum Wilson’s missing we struggle – but we didn’t let many in. That was a big factor in us staying up.”

Former Newcastle players Peter Beardsley and Rob Lee talk prior to The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Luton Town at St James' Park on January 6, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Lee made 381 appearances for Newcastle during the club’s most successful era in the Premier League.

“We always used to have people who scored goals – Shearer, Beardsley, Andy Cole, Asprilla, Ginola – and were always known as an attacking team, we had the entertainers tag,” he added.