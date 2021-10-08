Newcastle United legend says fans need to be prepared for gradual improvement similar to Manchester City

It was four years before Manchester City won their first Premier League title following their own takeover in 2008

Clark, who made over 200 appearances for the Magpies in two spells as a player after coming through the club’s youth system in 1990, believes any potential success could still be a few seasons away.

The Wallsend native, who was speaking to TalkSport, believes his boyhood club could follow a similar path as Manchester City – who took four years to win their first Premier League title after their own 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

Club legend Lee Clark says the supporters need to be prepared for a gradual climb back to the top

He said: “It’s going to be a similar process to what you’ve seen at Manchester City.

"The top players want to be competing for the top prizes, even though the club is the wealthiest in the world, what a statement that is, fantastic.

“But are they going to be able to sign the number one players in the world? All these top clubs can pay these players the same amount of money but these players want the Champions League, they want Champions League finals.