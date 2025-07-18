Newcastle United have confirmed Anthony Elanga’s squad number for the 2025/26 season.

Elanga is Newcastle’s first major summer signing, joining from Nottingham Forest for £55million last week.

He is set to feature for the first time for the club in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Celtic (3pm kick-off) following a training camp in Austria this week.

And ahead of the match, Newcastle have confirmed Elanga’s squad number. Handing him a number that actually raises some questions.

Elanga arrived at Newcastle with some key squad numbers left vacant ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Squad numbers, 3, 9, 12, 15, 16, 24, 25 and 27 were just some available to Newcastle’s new arrival. But as he’s not a defender or out and out striker, it was probably best that he avoided 3 and 9!

But instead of going for a vacant number, Elanga has been handed a shirt number that was in use by a current Newcastle player last season.

Elanga will be wearing the No. 20 shirt at Newcastle for the 2025/26 season. It sees defender Lewis Hall vacate the No. 20 shirt he wore during his first two seasons at the club.

Given Hall’s big impact in the side prior to his injury last season, he is set to be handed a squad number that reflects his more prominent role. The No. 3 shirt, last worn by Paul Dummett, has been confirmed as Hall’s for the new season.

The 20-year-old is currently recovering from a foot injury that ended his 2024/25 campaign prematurely but he is hoping to get back to fitness in time for the opening game of the season at Aston Villa on August 16 (12:30pm kick-off).

Who will be Newcastle United’s next No. 9?

Callum Wilson’s departure from Newcastle leaves a big hole in the squad in many ways that Eddie Howe will be hoping to fill this summer. A new striker has been targeted this summer with The Magpies tabling significant bids for Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

The No. 9 shirt is iconic at Newcastle and is just waiting for someone to come in and take it. Newcastle’s top scorer Alexander Isak will get first refusal when it comes to the No. 9 shirt though he has previously admitted he would likely decline it in favour of remaining No. 14.

Anthony Elanga on Newcastle United move

Elanga recently discussed his move to Newcastle with the local media following his arrival.

Looking ahead to the prospect of putting on a Newcastle shirt for the first time, the club’s new No. 20 said: "I like number 20 and I really want to create history with that number. I'm really looking forward to wearing it.

"Pulling on a black and white shirt with the number 20 on my back I think is going to be amazing - whether it's long-sleeved or short-sleeved!

"It's going to be memorable for me, something I'll forever hold in my heart.

“I am really excited to put on this black and white shirt. It has a lot of history.

"It is something I really want to buy into. First and foremost, playing my first game will be amazing.

"I want to form partnerships with everyone, even outside the pitch, different people. On the pitch, communicating, that rapport and that team spirit is vital.

"For me it is about learning from everyone. We are going to need everyone if we are to win games this season.

"We are a team at the end of the day, we win together and lose together, for me that is the most important thing."