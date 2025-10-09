Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

England Under-21s have confirmed Lewis Hall’s replacement after the Newcastle United defender was forced to withdraw from international duty due to injury.

Hall, who has been capped by England at senior level, was called-up to the England Under-21s squad for the upcoming Euro 2027 qualifiers against Moldova and Andorra. His Newcastle teammate Lewis Miley has joined up with the squad this week having also been named.

But Hall has missed out after picking up a hamstring injury during Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League. The 21-year-old was a second-half substitute in the game having missed out on The Magpies’ previous match against Arsenal due to fatigue.

Hall was a regular in the Newcastle first-team last season and even earned his first senior England caps in the process before picking up a foot injury in February that ultimately cut his breakthrough season short.

The young defender got back into the Newcastle starting line-up at AFC Bournemouth last month and kept his place for the Carabao Cup match against Bradford City four days later, but has since struggled with his fitness.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said about Hall before his latest hamstring injury was confirmed: “Lewis had just a couple of little things in his body where he's not felt 100% right.

“So we've got to try and get him back where he's robust enough to just, as he was before his injury, he was playing regularly he looked physically great at that moment. But sometimes we forget how young he isand there is a thought that we have to look after him.

“And he will get to that stage where he's able to play fluently again, and I'm sure take the load, no problem. Even with the game schedule we have, I see a time when he can be playing all the games that he wants to play.

“Of course, a couple of things on that, he has to play well. But I think at this moment, we've just got to look after him a little bit.”

Eddie Howe provides official NUFC injury update on Lewis Hall

Following the Nottingham Forest match, Howe revealed that Hall would be facing a spell on the sidelines but couldn’t give a clear return date.

“Yeah, he felt his hamstring against Union, which was a real blow for us,” he said.

“We've been trying to manage him back, as I said, on Friday, I think. Unfortunately, yeah, I just felt something in that game. We've had it scanned before we get conclusive evidence of how long he'll be out.

“He needs another re-scan in about 10 days, I think it is. So it's not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it's not going to be a long-term injury, but we sort of don't know yet.”

England Under-21s confirm Lewis Hall replacement

England Under-21s have confirmed Hall’s withdrawal from the squad due to injury and have named his replacement.

In addition to Hall’s withdrawal, Manchester City full-back Nico O’Reilly left the Under-21s squad to join up with the senior England squad for the matches against Wales and Latvia.

As a result, Norwich City defender Kellen Fisher was drafted into Lee Carsley’s Under-21s squad. Fisher has represented England at Under-20s level but remains uncapped at Under-21s level.