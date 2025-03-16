Newcastle United’s starting line-up has been confirmed for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Eddie Howe has named an unchanged starting line-up and bench from Monday’s 1-0 win at West Ham United with Nick Pope keeping his place in goal ahead of Martin Dubravkaafter missing the 2023 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United. Pope is one of six changes to Newcastle’s side from their previous Wembley Stadium visit.

Loris Karius started Newcastle’s last cup final in one of only two competitive appearances the goalkeeper made during his time at the club. Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton all started the previous final and keep their place in the side for Sunday’s final.

Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak all come into the side. Sven Botman is out injured, Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff are on the bench while Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron have since left the club having started the last final.

Injuries to Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Lewis Hall as well as a suspension for Anthony Gordon mean 17-year-old forward Sean Neave has been called up into the first-team squad for the cup final. The teenager is still yet to make his senior debut for the club but was also on the bench last time out at West Ham.

Newcastle will be looking to end a 70-year domestic trophy drought in the Carabao Cup final this afternoon. Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from a Champions League exit and retain the competition having won it last year.

And here’s the Newcastle squad tasked with trying to make history today.

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Wilson, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Neave