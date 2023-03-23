News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United-linked billionaire 'raises bid' for Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has raised his multi-billion pound offer for Manchester United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 23rd Mar 2023

Ratcliffe looked at making a bid for Newcastle United during Mike Ashley’s time in charge – but was put off by the asking price. The Ineos founder instead bought French club Nice for £88million in August 2019.

Speaking at the time, Ratcliffe’s brother Bob said: "We spent quite a lot of time looking at Premier League clubs and their valuations It was difficult to rationalise purchases in the Premier League for us.

Jim Ratcliffe at last year's French Cup final between Nice and Nantes at the Stade de France, Paris.
"You look at Newcastle, and we looked at a lot of clubs. You come back to a valuation in the hundreds of millions, and it’s difficult to contemplate. I think for the foreseeable future it’s off the radar. We have a three to five-year project in Nice, and that will keep us busy."

A consortium led by financier Amanda Staveley eventually bought Newcastle for £305million in October 2021. The fifth-placed club is now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bid deadline

Ratcliffe is now one of a number of bidders seeking to take control of – or invest in – Man United, owned by the Glazer family. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, of Qatar, is also looking to take over the club.

A first round of bidding took place last month, and perspective investors had to submit improved offers yesterday. The initial bids were reportedly in the region of £4.5billion, and the PA news agency is reporting that Ratcliffe, a boyhood Man United fan, has raised his offer.

Newcastle take on third-placed Man United at St James’ Park on April 2.

