Newcastle United linked to cut-price deal for former French youth international – report
Newcastle United have been linked with a cut-price deal for former France youth international defender Mouctar Diakhaby.
But the Magpies will reportedly face competition for the 24-year-old central defender from Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City.
Valencia, keen to raise cash, are keen to recoup around £9million for the player they rated in the £36million bracket just two years ago.
And a report in Deporte Valenciano claims the Magpies, in the market for defensive recruits, are a possibility for the ex-Lyon man.
United head coach Steve Bruce has targeted adding at least one new defender to his ranks this summer, with Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer at the top of his transfer wishlist.
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Dion Sanderson has been subject to a £1million rejected offer already this summer, according to reports, while William Saliba, of Arsenal, looks to be one who has slipped through the net, with the young defender on the verge of a deal at Marseille.