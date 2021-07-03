Mouctar Diakhaby of Valencia CF looks on during the La Liga Santander match between Valencia CF and C.A. Osasuna at Estadio Mestalla on January 21, 2021 in Valencia, Spain.

But the Magpies will reportedly face competition for the 24-year-old central defender from Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City.

Valencia, keen to raise cash, are keen to recoup around £9million for the player they rated in the £36million bracket just two years ago.

And a report in Deporte Valenciano claims the Magpies, in the market for defensive recruits, are a possibility for the ex-Lyon man.

United head coach Steve Bruce has targeted adding at least one new defender to his ranks this summer, with Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer at the top of his transfer wishlist.