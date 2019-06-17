Newcastle United linked to former England youth international defender - but FOUR Premier League rivals also keen

Newcastle United have been linked with a summer move for former England youth international Adam Webster.

But, according to reports, they face a battle to land the Bristol City centre-half, with Wolves, Burnley, Southampton and Watford also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

Webster started his career at Portsmouth before Ipswich Town in 2016, then on to Ashton Gate last summer for around £3.5million. He has represented England at under-18 and under-19 level.

United currently have a number of central defenders on their books with the area not seen as a priority this summer. Fabian Schar and Federico Fernandez were signed last summer, and played key roles as United steered themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone. They also have skipper Jamaal Lascelles – linked with Lazio recently – Florian Lejeune, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark in that department.

United’s transfer business is currently on hold with manager Rafa Benitez’s contract uncertainty continuing to cloud matters. The Spaniard’s current Magpies deal runs out on June 30.