Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Morgan Sanson - but Premier League rivals West Ham United are reportedly in the box seat for the Marseille midfielder's signature.

Despite not having their managerial situation sorted this summer, United continue to be linked with players, and Sanson is the latest in a long line.

Morgan Sanson in action for France under-21s (Getty).

According to Sky Sports, the Magpies, who still await a decision from Rafa Benitez on his future, have been offered the chance to sign Sanson, along with Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolves and West Ham United.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Hammers appear to be leading the race for the 24-year-old former France under-21 international midfielder, who turns 25 in August.

Sanson, a central midfielder by trade, made 33 appearances for the Stade Vélodrome outfit last season, scoring five goals and providing a further three assists.

United are facing up to a complete midfield rebuild this summer, whoever is in charge in August.

Last week it was confirmed Senegalese midfielder Mo Diame will be heading out the exit door this summer after three years at St James’s Park.

Jonjo Shelvey is also understood to be attracting interest from West Ham, after a difficult, injury-hit campaign.

Isaac Hayden is another player who could depart, having made his intentions to leave clear over the last two windows, while youngster Sean Longstaff has been watched by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.