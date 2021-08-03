Newcastle United linked with double deal, Arsenal urged to target £10m-rated Magpies star

Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s the latest gossip surrounding St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘offered’ Real Madrid striker

Real Madrid have offered Mariano Diaz to Newcastle, according to reports in France.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeunes Footeux claims the La Liga giants want to offload the 28-year-old striker in order to raise transfer funds – with the Magpies among those contacted.

Steve Bruce’s side are apparently “studying the possibility” of signing Diaz, making him “visibly interested without making him a priority”.

Diaz was sold to Lyon in 2017 but re-signed by Madrid after one season following 18 goals in 34 appearances.

However, since then, Diaz has struggled to nail down a regular place in Real’s starting XI.

Magpies ‘make’ Aaron Ramsey enquire

Newcastle have reportedly enquired about signing Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer.

With a move for Joe Willock hanging by a thread, Bruce is said to be considering other midfield options.

And as per Goal, United have asked Juve about Ramsey’s availability with question marks over the Welshman’s future in Italy.

Discussions at this stage are described as “very informal” as Bruce’s side join Wolves and Tottenham in the race for his signature.

The former Arsenal star is contracted at Juve until 2023, and boss Massimiliano Allegri is keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old in pre-season.

Arsenal urged to sign Freddie Woodman

Former England international Danny Mills has urged Arsenal to sign Freddie Woodman over Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale.

He explained to Football Insider: “Go and get Freddie Woodman for £10million. If you want a back up goalkeeper, there you go.

“He’s got good experience, a decent goalkeeper. He’s coming through and will cost you probably less than half.

“Aaron Ramsdale is not like ‘Wow, outstanding goalkeeper worth more than £30million’. It seems like a lot of money for what you’re getting.

“You don’t look at him last season and go ‘Wow’. Look at Dean Henderson’s season in the Premier League with Sheffield United and if somebody bought him for £30million you get it.

“I know Aaron Ramsdale got in the England squad but there weren’t too many goalkeepers around and there were injuries. £30million seems a lot, an awful lot.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.