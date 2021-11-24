Cyle Larin and Jonathan David are the two newest players to join an ever-growing list of players to be linked with Newcastle United.

Larin, who started his career in the MLS, currently plays for Besiktas but his contract in Turkey expires this summer, meaning he would be available on a free transfer.

David, on the other hand, has spent his entire senior career in Europe, a career which has been lit up by a move to Lille last summer where he helped fire the team to Ligue 1 glory and has scored ten times in just fourteen games so far in the league this campaign.

Jonathan David, pictured centre, has been linked with a move to Newcastle United (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Whilst Larin may be available on a free, David is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Europe and would command a high fee if he was to be tempted to switch France for England.

The reports have also credited Liverpool with an interest in the forward.

